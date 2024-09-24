California REALTORS® Commend Passage Of C.A.R.-Sponsored AB 2992 (Nguyen)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement on the passage of C.A.R.-sponsored bill AB 2992 (Nguyen):

"The California Association of REALTORS® applauds Gov. Newsom for signing C.A.R.-sponsored bill AB 2992 (Nguyen) into law as part of a package of bills that will strengthen protections for California consumers," said C.A.R. President Melanie Barker, a Yosemite REALTOR®. "By mandating buyer broker representation agreements, consumers will have more choice and more clarity about the services they are getting from the REALTOR® they choose to help them through a complex transaction.

We commend Assemblymember Nguyen for her commitment

to safeguarding consumers and upholding the integrity of our industry."



