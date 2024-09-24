Ilamp California License Sold For $90 Million: Empowering The Future Of Smart Streetlight Technology In The Golden State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iLamp California

Conflow Power Group closed a $90 million deal, granting iLamp California exclusive rights to deploy smart, solar-powered streetlights in California.

- LCS7

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Conflow Power Group has successfully closed a $90 million deal, selling the exclusive license for iLamp in California.

This groundbreaking agreement grants iLamp California full and exclusive territorial rights for the iLamp ecosystem, including all current and future applications, for the State of California.

California, known for having one of the largest transportation budgets in the country, presents a unique opportunity due to its robust solar incentives, tax credits, and funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The state also faces increasing crime rates and rising pedestrian and road fatalities, making iLamp's technology the perfect solution to address these growing concerns.

iLamp California will serve as the gateway to smart city infrastructure throughout the state, providing much-needed road safety, crime reduction, and energy efficiency.

iLamp's solar-powered streetlight system offers a scalable solution to municipalities, commercial developers, and utility companies, combining real-time data applications, advanced safety features, and energy independence.

Beyond lighting, iLamp systems support an array of sensors and technologies offering features including onboard air, wildfire, earthquake, gas leak, wildfire, gunshot and smoke detection,onboard communications, along with support for a wide variety of third party modules and software -transforming traditional street lighting into a multifunctional smart city engine.

Founders of LCS7: Excited About California's Potential

The acquisition of iLamp California was spearheaded by LCS7, a merchant banking group with deep expertise in the lighting, energy, and alternative energy sectors. Speaking on the acquisition, the founders of LCS7 stated:

"We are excited about the opportunities that are evident in California for the iLamp ecosystem, and with our decades of experience in the lighting, energy, and alternative energy sectors, we anticipate implementing iLamp solutions that enhance property values, aid in decreasing crime, and ultimately create stand-alone power all over the state of California."

Innovative Licensing and Local Impact

As part of the license agreement, iLamp California will pilot cutting-edge tools and services including smart, AI driven lead generation and automated, dynamic document building and management systems. The region will benefit from dedicated supply lines, including an initial 5,000 lamps per month. The localized approach will promote economic growth by creating jobs in manufacturing, installation, and streetlight management. iLamp Microfactories can be established to produce high-mix, low-volume streetlamps tailored to the specific environmental and community needs throughout California.

In these ways, iLamp acts not only as a lighting solution but as an economic driver, supporting sub-licensing opportunities across diverse sectors, including military bases, airports, municipalities, sports venues, and industrial zones, dedicated pages for all sub-licensable rights categories as well as over 600 distinct Californian cities, regions and counties are available on iLampCalifornia.

Leadership and Expertise

The iLamp California management team, which is available on the company website, is composed of a diverse group of seasoned professionals, each bringing decades of expertise across multiple industries. Their collective experience spans finance, operations, energy services, media, marketing, sustainability, fintech, and strategic branding, making them a powerful force behind the successful implementation of iLamp's smart streetlight technology.

This team's extensive background across key sectors positions iLamp California for success as it leads the state in smart city infrastructure and innovation.

Edward Fitzpatrick CEO of Conflow Power Group said“We are thrilled to finally close on the California license as it's clearly the biggest market in the US with so many opportunities to show case all our latest developments and technological advances, it has taken an enormous amount of time and effort from our whole team and the new iLamp California team to get us to this point, i want to thank everyone and welcome the truly impressive team in iLamp California to our growing global team”

California's Path to Smart City Integration

With iLamp California at the helm, the state is poised to become a leader in smart city innovation. This $90 million investment ensures that California's infrastructure will evolve to meet the needs of both residents and businesses, addressing the growing demands for safer, smarter, and more connected urban environments.

iLamp California will not only enhance road safety but also stimulate local economies, providing jobs in multiple sectors, including hardware manufacturing, software development, and ongoing streetlight management. Through this revolutionary approach, California is set to lead the U.S. in adopting cutting-edge smart streetlight technology and transforming its urban landscape.

For more information on iLamp California, please visit iLampCalifornia.

About iLamp

iLamp is a smart streetlight system designed to provide more than just lighting. Powered by solar energy, iLamp integrates advanced technologies to improve road safety, reduce crime, and offer data-driven applications for smart cities. iLamp is an essential part of modern infrastructure, transforming streetlights into intelligent urban nodes that benefit both commercial and municipal users.

