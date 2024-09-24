Seller Assistant Launches VPN By Seller Assistant: A Secure Solution For Amazon Sellers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In September 2024, Seller Assistant introduced VPN by Seller Assistant , is a extension designed exclusively for Amazon sellers, providing secure and unlimited access to any website, retailer, or resource, no matter the restrictions or blocks in place. Seamlessly integrated with the Seller Assistant product sourcing software, it empowers sellers to conduct in-depth product research, bypass geo-restrictions, and safeguard their privacy with ease.Key Features:Unblock websites and bypass restrictionsVPN by Seller Assistant allows to bypass geo-restrictions and access any website, retailer, or resource, no matter where seller is. This is essential for sellers who need to research products and pricing from different regions without being limited by geographic restrictions. With just a few clicks, Amazon sellers can unblock any site and conduct business freely.Change IP locationEasily switch IP address to any country from a list of global locations. This feature enables sellers to explore region-specific Amazon marketplaces, providing insights into local pricing, competition, and trends. Whether sellers are researching new markets or monitoring competitors, changing IP location gives them a strategic advantage.Proxy bypass for Amazon Seller CentralStay connected to Amazon Seller Central without interruptions, even when using restricted networks. VPN by Seller Assistant's proxy bypass feature allows sellers to access Seller Central with IP address while using an active proxy, allowing you perform critical tasks without delays.Team access managementSimplify VPN access for team members, such as employees or virtual assistants, without compromising security. When sellers invite team members to Seller Assistant, they will get free access to VPN. There's no need to buy VPN accounts for each employee separately. Each team member has a secure login to Seller Assistant, eliminating the need to share sensitive VPN passwords.Unlimited bandwidth and high-speed browsingWith unlimited bandwidth, VPN by Seller Assistant ensures fast and uninterrupted browsing for all business needs.WebRTC leak protectionVPN by Seller Assistant includes WebRTC leak protection to prevent real IP address from being exposed during WebRTC activities, such as video calls and file sharing. WebRTC can sometimes bypass VPN or proxy connections, potentially revealing true IP address and compromising privacy. By blocking WebRTC leaks, VPN by Seller Assistant ensures that actual IP address remains hidden, safeguarding anonymity and online security.How It Works: VPN by Seller Assistant is installed through the Chrome Store and activated directly from Seller Assistant dashboard. Team members can also use the VPN without needing separate accounts, simplifying research for employees or virtual assistants.Additional Integration: As part of Seller Assistant, the VPN complements other tools like Price List Analyzer , Seller Spy, and Profit Calculator, making it an all-in-one solution for Amazon sellers.About Seller Assistant.Seller Assistant is an all-in-one product sourcing software offering all the features vital for product sourcing. It combines three extensions: Seller Assistant Extension, IP Alert, and VPN by Seller Assistant, tools: Price List Analyzer, Seller Spy, Side Panel View, API integrations, FBM&FBA Profit Calculator, Quick View, ASIN Grabber, UPC/EAN to ASIN converter, Stock Checker, Restrictions Checker, and other features that help quickly find high-profit deals. Seller Assistant also offers integration with Zapier allowing to create custom product sourcing workflows.

