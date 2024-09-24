Ocusell Announces Strategic Alliance With Doorify MLS To Streamline Real Estate Listings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

doorify MLS, formerly Triangle MLS, is opening doors to new ways of doing business.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ocusell , a leading proptech innovator, has announced a new strategic alliance with doorify MLS , aimed at making tangible improvement in how professionals manage and their property listings. This partnership will seamlessly integrate Ocusell's cutting-edge with doorify's advanced multiple listing system platforms, providing agents and brokerages with faster, more efficient listing tools.With this collaboration, doorify MLS members benefit from a streamlined process, allowing them to instantly create, edit and syndicate property listings across multiple platforms with unprecedented ease. By leveraging Ocusell's user-friendly and AI-driven interface, doorify MLS members will reduce time to list by 80%, get a 75% reduction in listing errors and improve the quality of marketing efforts.As part of the partnership, doorify MLS and Ocusell are introducing a new product, the AI Listing Manager Pro. This AI-powered, team-based solution will be available as a premium service for doorify MLS subscribers within their dashboard in the coming months. AI Listing Manager Pro is designed to manage listings up to four times more effectively.“In addition to its modern, intuitive interface, Ocusell ensures MLS business rules are clearly followed,” said Matt Fowler, CEO of doorify MLS.“The generative AI capabilities for writing property descriptions and auto-filling listing forms are impressive. In certain scenarios, the app can complete most of the form using a combination of AI-driven image recognition and data from public records.”Hayden Rieveschl, Founder & CEO of Ocusell added "Doorify MLS is the first MLS to benefit from our latest technical updates and automated integration process. We're thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking team that is always looking ahead. Ocusell equips brokers and agents with cutting-edge tools essential for thriving in a competitive and compliance-focused market, and doorify MLS shares this commitment to delivering top-notch solutions."Find out more about Rieveschl and Ocusell in this recent HousingWire Article .The doorify MLS platform empowers subscribers through choice. All subscribers have access to the standard Listing Manager, which supports listing entry, media uploads, and document management. AI Listing Manager Pro is a new, optional premium solution that leverages AI to simplify these tasks in a groundbreaking way. Early access and free trials will be available soon on the doorify MLS dashboard, with announcements on pricing and availability forthcoming.About Doorify MLSDoorify MLS is the operating system for over 15,000 real estate brokers and agents in five REALTOR® associations in and beyond the Research Triangle area. Doorify's mission of advancing equity, supporting community, and delivering excellence promotes a progressive future in real estate. By providing seamless access to a robust real estate market and stewarding reliable, accurate data that's increasingly valuable in its size and powerful to its communities, doorify MLS works to support its subscribers and consumers effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit doorifymlsAbout OcusellOcusell is an enterprise listing solution that simplifies real estate workflows by enabling brokers, agents, and staff to publish listings across one or multiple MLSs with a single point of data entry. With centralized management of listings, media, and documents, Ocusell streamlines collaboration and marketing efforts. AI-driven tools automate data entry, while ongoing integration of MLS business rules ensures error-free listing publication. Ocusell helps real estate professionals focus on growing their business by reducing administrative tasks and expanding reach through social media integration.

