Lazer Logistics Announces Rollout Of Employee Ownership Program

Lazer Logistics' comprehensive yard logistics services bring efficiency, visibility, and unification to critical parts of the chain, including Spotting, Shuttle, YMS, EV, Trailer, Drayage, and Gate.

The Lazer Employee Ownership Program is a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower employees and their contributions to the company's future success.

- Adam Newsome, CEO - Lazer LogisticsALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lazer Logistics, Inc. (“Lazer Logistics”), the leading provider of outsourced, end-to-end yard management services in North America, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Lazer Employee Ownership Program (or the“program”), a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower employees and link their contributions to the company's future success. Developed in collaboration with the Lazer Logistics Board of Directors and EQT, a purpose-driven global investment organization, and Lazer's private equity partner, the program reflects a shared commitment to rewarding the hard work and dedication of the company's workforce."We are embarking on an exciting journey that will transform how we think about our work and future," said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. "The Lazer Employee Ownership Program is something I've envisioned for years, and I'm pleased to see it come to fruition. This program aligns our goals and ensures that every employee is incentivized in our collective success."The Lazer Employee Ownership Program is designed to provide an incentive based on the company's future profits, offering full-time employees a tangible reward for their contributions.“The employees are the backbone of Lazer Logistics, providing mission-critical services to customers who rely on the Company to keep goods moving across the supply chain,” said Crosby Cook, Partner within EQT's Value-Add Infrastructure Advisory Team.“This program will further align all employees with Lazer senior leadership, EQT, and the Board towards the Company's strategic vision. We are confident this program will enhance the employee experience, boost productivity, and ultimately lead to exceptional performance.”"This program aligns everyone's goals, making us stronger as a team," Newsome continued. "We believe that sharing the upside with the people doing the work is the right thing to do. With everyone's support, I'm excited to see the incredible things we can achieve together."About Lazer LogisticsEstablished in 1996 and based in Alpharetta, GA, Lazer Logistics is the largest outsourced single-service provider of Yard Logistics in North America. Lazer focuses on innovation and sustainability, offering yard logistics solutions that improve throughput at transition points throughout the connected supply chain. Their yard solutions encompass trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate and welcome center management, drayage, YMS technology, and other supply chain tech solutions. Lazer operates the largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters in North America and is dedicated to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by providing a comprehensive end-to-end, customizable solution that covers buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment and managing applicable grant programs. In August 2024, Lazer's EV program exceeded 1.5 million zero-emission miles. Lazer has a presence in over 700 locations, with more than 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets. The company carries out over 9 million annual service hours for various blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. For more information, visit .About EQTEQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 246 billion in total assets under management (EUR 133 billion in fee-generating assets under management), divided into two business segments: Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and market leadership.More info:Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram

