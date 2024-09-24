Sanovnik Destang Elected New President Of The Caribbean Hotel And Tourism Association (CHTA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bay Gardens Resorts Executive Director to Lead Organization for Next Two Years

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sanovnik Destang, a respected hotelier from St. Lucia and Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, has been elected as the new President of the Caribbean Hotel and Association (CHTA). His appointment was confirmed at CHTA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week, succeeding outgoing President Nicola Madden-Greig. Destang will serve a two-year term, leading alongside a newly elected slate of executive officers.Destang brings extensive leadership and hospitality experience to his new role, having served as a key figure in the growth of Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia. His commitment to CHTA began in 2012, and he is ready to lead the organization into a new chapter, focusing on people and technology as well as creating stronger linkages with other sectors of the Caribbean economy.Destang expressed gratitude to his predecessors and emphasized the importance of collaborative leadership:“Thank you all once again for putting your faith in me and my generation. Being CHTA's first president born in the 1980s, I fully understand the responsibility ahead of me. I'm ready to lead, but, more importantly, I'm ready to serve. My focus areas will be people, technology and linkages to other sectors of our economies and communities. This strengthened advocacy is aimed at attracting more members to our association, bolstering our collective voice and impact.”Reflecting on her tenure, Madden-Greig highlighted CHTA's achievements during a challenging period. She praised the resilience of the Caribbean region as it emerged as the fastest-recovering tourism market in the world post-COVID-19. Under her leadership, CHTA along with regional and international stakeholders helped implement and promote recovery measures and initiatives, including Caribbean entry portals and the Caribbean Public Health Agency's (CARPHA) Healthier Safer Tourism program.“The past three years, taking over at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, were both challenging and very rewarding,” said Madden-Greig.“Nothing has given me more joy than having headed the hard-working team that led the Caribbean to be the fastest recovering region in the world, coming out of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” she added.The newly elected CHTA Officers will work closely with Destang over the next two years, along with CHTA Regional VPs, Committee Chairs, and other Executive Committee Members, who will be announced shortly.The officers include:● 1st Vice President: Karen Whitt, The Hartling Group, Turks & Caicos● 2nd Vice President: Craig Marshall, Blue Diamond Resorts, Antigua & Barbuda● 3rd Vice President: Clifton Reader, Palace Resorts, Jamaica● 4th Vice President: Kendra Hopkin Stewart, Blue Horizons Garden Resort, Grenada● 5th Vice President: Bill Clegg, BW Hotels, At-Large● Treasurer: Jim Hepple, Tourism Analytics, ArubaCHTA, as the voice of Caribbean hospitality and tourism, will build on the strong foundation laid by Madden-Greig. Destang's leadership will advance growth through innovation, people-centered initiatives, and stronger linkages with key sectors, keeping the Caribbean at the forefront of global tourism.Supported by a team of regional leaders, Destang will drive new initiatives that propel the industry and CHTA members to greater heights.

