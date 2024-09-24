National Roadkill Day, September 25Th, Celebrates The Value Of Roadkill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Double Stacked Venison Steak Burger with Grilled Onion and Fresh Tomato

"National Roadkill Day" is the day for bringing awareness to roadkill as an acceptable food choice with a positive impact on health.

- Janet ArneauCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- “National Roadkill Day", September 25th, sponsored by the 'Roadkill Art App ', is celebrated to bring awareness to the value of roadkill as a food source.Once its learned roadkill is edible, many animals left to vultures can be picked up, providing as much as 50 lbs of meat if it's big game: deer, elk or moose. The day helps bring attention to roadkill instead of passing it by without the knowledge it can be useful.The 'Roadkill Art App' is designed for easily getting fresh game meat off the road and on a table as quickly as possible, with a GEO technical system for reporting roadkill.A report takes a minute and logs in the app instantly, showing up on the Map View for all members to see and the List View for easy scrolling through reports. The app is an easy to use tool for quickly getting to roadkill, providing fresh game meat to members nationwide, even Hawaii and Alaska.Roadkill created a culture able to indulge in game meat without the skill of hunting. In 1899 America put its first car on the road. In 1913 Henry Ford introduced mass production. In the 1920's car speed was 30-40 mph, the decade creating roadkill. In the 1930's with cars up to 50-60 mph, big game was included in the list of fallen animals. In 1950 with 152 M cars on US roads, bans to outlaw taking roadkill began.In the 1960's cars over took hunting as the biggest demise of wildlife. Today due to legislators, animal activist and technology roadkill bans are replaced with laws and regulations designed by each states Natural Resource Departments for taking any of the 90 M lbs of game meat produced annually on US roads. The 'Roadkill Art App' list every states Roadkill Regulations, click the star at the bottom of the Map View page."National Roadkill Day" is celebrated with game meat recipes. Many people have never had venison, wild boar, squirrel or possum, all excellent meat providers. The day brings awareness through delicious meat dishes like stewed black bear mixed with chili and beans, quail meatballs and venison shish-kabobs. Last year Roadkill Art gave out 1,500 deer sliders to those attending the annual Pocahontas County Roadkill Cook Off Festival in West Virginia, also bringing home 3rd place for a delicious deer burger.Join Roadkill Art live celebrating "National Roadkill Day" from the 'Roadkill Art App' in the 'Yellow Line Diner', an exclusive cooking page for posting and sharing game meat recipes. Game meat cooks can now showcase their creativity turning ordinary roadkill into a surprisingly delicious creation. With professional cooking shows like Meateater on Netflix, Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen, Hank Shaw's Hunt Gather Cook and multiple state Natural Resource Department's sporting their own shows, game meat eaters have abundant access to the skill for cooking wild game. The roadkill cook now has their own platform for recipes in the new digital 'Yellow Line Diner', utilizing game meat for all app members to experience.Because of gamey flavor, cooking game meat is a different skill from cooking grocery store meat. Enhancing game meat flavor can be conquered in a number of ways, the easiest way to learn how a venison steak can easily be mistaken for a beef steak, is to ask app members how this is accomplished. The 'Roadkill Art App' community is designed so members can commune and share valuable information, its a place to test, try, even flaunt how to cook game meat with the security of having those of a like mind guiding and cheering on recipes.In the app from the Map View page on the bottom right is a quail, clicking on it takes members to the new world for cooking anything roadkill. Once on the 'Yellow Line Dining' page recipes are scrolling under the main feature video, banner ads run across the bottom, soup kitchens and processors are listed and members have their personal recipe library by initiating Add Recipe.You're invited to be part of a unique community sharing in a healthy roadkill lifestyle, become a 'Roadkill Art App' member.Apple Link:Google Play Link:

How to Test Roadkill

