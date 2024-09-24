NAPA Gathers Government Luminaries To Make Recommendations On Key Management Priorities Before Presidential Transition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA), in collaboration with Cherry Bekaert, released a report highlighting the most pressing management challenges facing the U.S. ahead of the 2025 presidential transition. The report , which captures insights shared by a group of senior government officials at AGA's 2024 Professional Development Training in Denver, outlines key priorities and provides recommendations for the incoming administration to enhance government efficiency, effectiveness, and public trust.



The report draws from a roundtable discussion that brought together senior representatives from a broad spectrum of federal agencies, including the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and more. These leaders shared their candid perspectives on improving government operations and building a more responsive, accountable public administration.



National Academy of Public Administration President & CEO Terry Gerton emphasized the urgent need to address the declining trust in government, "It is essential we redouble our public administration improvement efforts. This report provides a roadmap for the next administration to implement meaningful reforms that enhance performance and restore public confidence in our institutions."



Srikant Sastry, Managing Principal of Advisory Services at Cherry Bekaert, added, "The input from these senior officials provides valuable, actionable insights that the next administration can use to sustain momentum and accelerate progress. The priorities identified in this report offer a blueprint for ensuring the federal government continues to meet the evolving needs of the American people."



The full report, "A Roundtable Discussion of Federal Government Management Priorities in Advance of the 2025 Presidential Transition," is available for download on NAPA's Election 2024 website .



About NAPA

The National Academy of Public Administration provides expert advice to government leaders in building more effective, efficient, accountable, and transparent organizations. Chartered by Congress, NAPA brings together top thinkers and practitioners to deliver innovative solutions for public administration.



About Cherry Bekaert

Ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert serves as a trusted advisor to leading middle-market companies, as well as public sector clients. Cherry Bekaert provides innovative solutions to help organizations overcome challenges and seize opportunities.



