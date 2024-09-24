Rollick Announces New Inventory Marketing Experience For MAXX-D Trailers Dealers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Program for Dealers to Boost Sales by Connecting Them with In-Market Buyers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, a leader in digital retail solutions for the RV, marine, and trailer industries, is excited to announce the launch of a new inventory marketing experience for MAXX-D Trailers dealers. This innovative program, fully sponsored by MAXX-D Trailers, is designed to help dealers connect with highly engaged customers searching for specific trailers in their current inventory. The program is free to dealers and aims to streamline sales, increase lead generation, and improve customer satisfaction.

How the Program Works



This new inventory marketing program, designed for maximum ease of use, seamlessly integrates with Rollick's Aimbase platform, which dealers may use to capture MAXX-D website leads. Rollick's advanced platform will automatically sync inventory data from dealer websites to the MAXX-D brand website, enabling potential customers to browse and select trailers in real-time. As a result, dealers will receive highly qualified leads from customers actively in the market, improving their chances of closing sales.

"We are excited to introduce this powerful marketing tool for MAXX-D Trailers dealers," said Jason Nierman, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Rollick. "By leveraging our platform, we're providing dealers with direct access to in-market customers, ultimately helping them increase sales and drive growth in a highly competitive market. This program will streamline consumer inventory visibility and allow dealers to focus on closing deals."

Key Benefits for Dealers:



Cost-Free Enrollment: MAXX-D Trailers fully sponsor the inventory marketing program, so dealers can participate and benefit from it at no charge.



Seamless Integration with Dealer Websites: Rollick's platform feeds inventory data directly from dealer websites to the MAXX-D website, keeping listings up-to-date and accurate.



Highly Qualified Leads: Dealers will relate to customers already searching for specific trailers, reducing the sales cycle and increasing conversion rates.

Inventory Goes Live in September 2024: Starting in September, enrolled dealers will have their inventory available for consumers to view on the MAXX-D website, providing a significant marketing boost ahead of the busy season.

Streamlining Inventory Marketing for Dealers

The new program, powered by Rollick's cutting-edge digital retailing solutions, enhances the overall customer experience by providing transparency and ease of access to trailer inventory. The program's ability to match customers with in-stock trailers will improve sales opportunities and elevate customer satisfaction. Dealers can focus on engaging with buyers and finalizing transactions, knowing that their inventory is being marketed effectively.

About Rollick:

Rollick is a technology company that provides software to manufacturers and dealerships in the Powersports, RV, Marine, and industrial/outdoor power equipment industries. Utilized by over 130 OEMs and thousands of dealers, Rollick's SaaS solutions include enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, post-sale customer experience, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace branded for Sam's Club, US Bank, AAA, major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, military members, veterans, and first responders.

For more information, visit Rollick .

SOURCE Rollick, Inc.

