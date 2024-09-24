عربي


EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call And Webcast Of Third Quarter 2024 Results For November 8, 2024


9/24/2024 4:30:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
EOG Resources, Inc.
(EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2024 results on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations
page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG
 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .

Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond

713-571-4684
Neel Panchal



713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor

713-571-4560

Media Contact
 Kimberly
Ehmer


713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

