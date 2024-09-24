EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call And Webcast Of Third Quarter 2024 Results For November 8, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EOG Resources, Inc.

(EOG) will host a call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2024 results on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations

page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.



If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .



Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond



713-571-4684

Neel Panchal







713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor



713-571-4560

Media Contact

Kimberly

Ehmer





713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED