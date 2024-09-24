Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date Of Earnings Release And Conference Call To Discuss 3Rd Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Extra Space Storage (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR ) announced today it will release results for the three and six months ended Sept 30, 2024 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 after the closes. The Company will host a call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to discuss its financial results.

Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO.



During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts.

All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at . Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:

.

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at .

To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.



Conference Call Playback:

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Extra Space Storage Investor Relations website beginning October 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET, and will remain available for one year after the call.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's investor relations website immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc. , headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,812 self-storage

properties, which comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 292 million square feet of rentable storage space

offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.



For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED