Matrix Service Company Publishes Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading contractor to the and industrial markets across North America, today released its Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report .



“In addition to our focus on strengthening our operational excellence and performance, in fiscal 2024, our teams continued to advance sustainability at Matrix, which is embedded in our core values,” said Matrix Service Company President and CEO John R. Hewitt.“Notably, we completed our first Materiality Assessment to help inform and prioritize our sustainability work and help us meet stakeholder expectations. We are committed to quality and efficiency in everything we do, including sustainability.”

Key highlights include:



Completion of the Company's first Materiality Assessment

Third-party evaluation and investments in systems and processes to:



Achieve maximum quality and efficiency in end-to-end project management and execution;



Ensure we can meet future federal and state ESG reporting requirements;



Drive global supply chain compliance and performance, reduce risks, and enrich our supplier diversity spend; and

Ensure accurate capture and reporting of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, and related audit readiness.

Continued focus on operational excellence and financial performance; and Further strengthening of the balance sheet to support business strategy and objectives.

Reporting Standards and Framework

Consistency and transparency are critical for ESG planning and, as such, beginning with the 2021 Sustainability Report, Matrix has adopted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting standards and included a SASB reference table that details where the information set forth by SASB for the construction and engineering sector can be found in our public reporting. In fiscal 2022, the Company also began reporting under the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) recommendations, as governed by the ISSB and IFRS Foundation.

By following SASB and TCFD, the Company strives to identify, disclose, and communicate sustainability information considered to be materially important to all stakeholders, and believe information reported under these frameworks will result in more consistent, comparable, and meaningful reporting.

The complete report is available on Matrix Service Company's Investor Relations website at investors.matrixservicecompany.com/ESG

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its operating companies, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, has been recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit and read our most recent Sustainability Report .

