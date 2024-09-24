Delta Dental Of California And Teledentistry Partner To Expand Access To Oral Health Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teledentistry

Member benefits in several markets to include virtual 24/7 appointments and personalized patient outreach

- Mohammad Navid, EVP and Chief Relationship and Business Development Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delta of California and Affiliates (DDCA), the leading dental insurance provider serving more than 31 million members, and Teledentistry have partnered to bring members virtual, anytime access to dental providers, alleviating barriers to care with particular focus on those in urgent need or who are seeking care outside of regular business hours.

Virtual dentistry refers to virtual dental appointments conducted via video visits or photo submissions, specifically enabling patients to consult with a licensed Delta Dental dentist and receive treatment recommendations and possible non-narcotic prescription medication.

“Delta Dental of California and affiliates and Teledentistry bring together decades of oral healthcare leadership,” said Mohammad Navid, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship and Business Development Officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates.“Virtual visits open new opportunities for everyone, regardless of location or time, to access quality, efficient, and effective oral care. These services also help ease the burden on overworked hospital emergency departments and dental office staff.”

“We are excited to help expand access to dental care for Delta Dental of California members all over the country,” said Dr. Vilas Sastry, chief executive officer of Teledentistry.“Teledentistry is not only an effective delivery model to reduce reliance on emergency rooms for nontraumatic dental conditions, but also a pathway to improved preventive care for millions of people, and we look forward to growing this partnership.

Photo Analysis: A Powerful Tool for Early Detection

The partnership launch coincides with Teledentistry's launch of their new photo analysis tool. The photo analysis tool allows members to submit high-resolution photos of their teeth and gums through a secure online portal. These images are then reviewed by a team of expert dental professionals to identify potential issues. Members will receive a personalized report highlighting any areas of concern, such as cavities, gum disease, or tooth misalignment.

Increased Awareness, Improved Outcomes

By offering this innovative tool, Delta Dental of California empowers members to take a more active role in their oral health. The photo analysis tool can:

Increase awareness of potential problems: Early detection is crucial for successful dental treatment. The photo analysis tool can identify issues in their early stages, allowing for minimally invasive and more affordable interventions.

Promote informed decision-making: The personalized reports provide members with valuable insights into their oral health. This information empowers patients to discuss treatment options with their dentist and make informed decisions.

Enhance communication with dentists: The photo analysis report can be shared with a dentist, facilitating a more comprehensive discussion during appointments.

In a survey conducted of patients that have used teledentistry services through Teledentistry the services are rated an average of 4.65 out of 5 for ease of experience. Out of all survey respondents, when asked what alternative care they would have sought out, 70 percent of patients would have gone to the emergency room as an alternative if Teledentistry was not an option.

In addition to reducing reliance on emergency departments (EDs) for nontraumatic dental issues, teledentistry enables:

initial oral health screenings prior to a first in-person visit;

caries risk assessments and referral to a dental home;

targeted outreach for historic under-utilizers of preventive services;

dental chronic care management with efficient, lower-cost dental hygiene at-home monitoring;

pediatric dental outreach, including offering at-home fluoride varnish guidance; and

effective medical-dental integration, including pediatric medical office programs and in-hospital ED dentist referral programs for ongoing dental care.

Learn more about Delta Dental of California's Virtual Visits in partnership with Teledentistry at:

About Teledentistry

Teledentistry is a leading telehealth provider of virtual dental care serving millions of patients. Teledentistry provides virtual dental consultations throughout the USA, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Teledentistry's continuing innovations in the telehealth sector improve access to dental care whether during a dental emergency, consultation, or remotely assisted care. Dental emergencies can happen at any given time, and as concerns continue to grow about the current pandemic, virtual dental visits are not only encouraged but welcomed.

Teledentistry's network of licensed dentists are available 24/7 to provide virtual dental consultations to patients regardless of their location. Teledentistry provides a timely and essential value-added benefit to insurance companies, their members, and their network of providers. For more information, please visit

Teledentistry's latest product innovation, Member Engagement for Sustainable Healthcare (MESH ) is a platform designed to create a digital bridge between the member populations of insurance carriers and the dentists that will provide in person care to them. The MESH platform in combination with 24/7 virtual care capabilities allows a member patient to gain access to a suite of services through a virtual dental home anytime, anywhere.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., as well as the national DeltaCare USA network, and provides dental benefits to more than 31 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia.* All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association based in Chicago, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that through a national network of Delta Dental companies collectively covers millions of people nationwide. Delta Dental is a registered trademark of Delta Dental Plans Association. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit .

*Delta Dental of California and Affiliates' operating areas encompass Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

