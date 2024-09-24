Jeffs’ Brands: Fort's Growth Accelerates In Europe Following Launch Of Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs' Brands” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven company operating on the Marketplace, announced today the successful growth of its subsidiary Fort Product Ltd. (“Fort”) across Europe following its recent launch of commercialization of its products in multiple territories. Fort's strong performance and positive reviews in the UK have proven instrumental in driving demand for Fort's pest control solutions in additional European markets.

Following the launch of Fort's products in France, Germany, Netherlands and Spain, the Company has generated more than $100,000 in sales of the brand's high-quality, effective pest control products., since launch in August 2024. This early traction suggests promising market penetration, and the Company believes the product's growing reputation for excellence could position Fort as a rising leader in the European pest control industry."

“We are thrilled to see the strong momentum behind Fort's sales growth in Europe,” said Viki Hakmon, Jeffs' Brands' CEO.“Our data-driven approach has allowed us to identify key market opportunities, and we believe that Fort's superior product quality and expanding reach will continue to unlock new avenues for growth across the region.”



This increase in sale volumes aligns with Jeffs' Brands' strategy of expanding Fort's product offerings and footprint in Europe through Amazon's advanced marketplace tools and customer insights. The Company remains focused on further geographical expansion and is committed to increasing Fort's market share across additional European countries.

Jeffs' Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company's management team's insight into the FBA Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs' Brands Ltd visit .

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when discussing preliminary increase in sale volumes and successful future growth in the European markets. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; our ability to sell our existing products and grow our brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; our ability to meet our expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel, including the recent attacks by Hamas, Iran, and other terrorist organizations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 1, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

