Arandell Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Maple Grove Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saothair Capital Partners ("Saothair"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market and industrial companies, announced today that its portfolio company Arandell Corporation ("Arandell") has acquired the business and assets of the Maple Grove, MN, facility ("Maple Grove") from the CJK Group.

Arandell is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality catalog and brochure printing, mailing and logistics.

Maple Grove was previously acquired as part of CJK Group's of Kodi Collective from LSC Communications in February of 2024.

Arandell's existing facility and corporate office are based in Menomonee Falls, WI, and for over 100 years, Arandell has built a reputation in the marketplace for providing exceptional service and print quality along with effective solutions for postal optimization and logistics for many leading brands, retailers and other clients.

Already one of the largest printers in the country, by the addition of the Maple Grove facility, Arandell significantly increases its available capacity – complementing the ongoing expansion at the Menomonee Falls facility – and provides an even wider range of print and binding solutions to its customers to support their needs and help manage costs. With over 200 employees, the Maple Grove operations include a large double-web press platform that can efficiently run lightweight paperstocks and a bindery that offers significant capacity for both flat and letter marketing mail.

Sandy L. Ford, President and CEO of Arandell, said, "We are tremendously excited to welcome the Maple Grove team to Arandell. Maple Grove has a great reputation for quality and reliability, and their capabilities are a perfect complement to our Menomonee Falls facility, allowing us to grow across both locations. Arandell is committed to being the leading provider of print mail solutions in the marketplace, and this acquisition represents a milestone for our organization in that mission."

Kevin Madden, Managing Partner of Saothair, added, "We are thrilled to provide the necessary support for Sandy and the Arandell team as they expand their capabilities in the marketplace and provide our customers with the quality and reliability they expect from Arandell."

Legal counsel to Saothair and Arandell was provided by Jenner & Block.

About Saothair Capital Partners

Saothair is a private investment firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial businesses facing unique financial or operational challenges. Saothair makes controlling equity investments in companies across various industries, including paper & packaging, plastics, metals processing, automotive, building products, healthcare-related products, food & beverage, and other manufacturing. Saothair works in partnership with each key stakeholder invested in the business's long-term success.

SOURCE Saothair Capital Partners, LLC

