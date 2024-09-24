HIP Video Promo Presents: Adrianna Freeman Premieres New Music Video HALO On The Hype Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Florida native Adrianna Freeman drops inviting new single "HALO"

HAVANA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crafting an authentic and powerful country sound comes naturally to 3rd-generation country Adrianna Freeman. Immersed in classic country from birth, the Tallahassee native began singing at 8 at her grandparents' roadside farmers market. Following fruitful gigs at fairs and local honky-tonks, Freeman's talent and charm led her to the country capital, Nashville, where she hoped to secure her first record deal.

Instead, Freeman heralded international praise releasing her first album independently, produced by Teddy Gentry of the multi-platinum country group ALABAMA. Now reemerging after an over-decade-long hiatus, the time is truly right for Adrianna Freeman. Freeman's melodic mountain soul, characterized by captivating belts and down-south instrumentals, dares listeners to take her seriously as a country artist. Freeman's upcoming sophomore album, Lessons I've Learned, inspired by the real experiences of herself and her loved ones, compels listeners to take in her stories like a warm sip of whisky flavored by her prowess in true country expression.

On the one hand,“Halo's” uptempo beat, roots rock guitar, and blues piano invite listeners to get out of their chairs and clap their hands. Inspired by Freeman's childhood memories of singing in the church choir, her mighty voice and soulful harmonies give“Halo” an enlightening and fresh gospel feel.

However, Freeman's raw lyricism reveals the devastating hurt of a woman suffering at the hands of domestic abuse. Addressing her abuser,“Halo” gives Freeman the voice she had lost, no longer afraid to speak up.“Do you hear me!” bellows Freeman, recalling the events that led to her breaking point. Her confession leads her not just to liberation but to salvation at last. "Halo" is a testament to both the heartbreaking reality of domestic abuse and the strength required to overcome it. With“Halo,” Freeman courageously extends a hand to those who recognize themselves in the story, offering solidarity and hope for healing, empowerment, and resilience.

Adrianna Freeman's“Halo” music video puts viewers in the pews of a nostalgic southern Sunday morning with a gut-wrenching twist. Shot at a local church built partly by Freeman's father, Director JB Lawrence captures Freeman joined by generations of her real-life family and friends supporting her throughout her unexpected confession. The low-ceilinged, warm-lighted church feels familiar and inviting, like returning home after a long day. Freeman's uncle, a pastor who initially encouraged her to sing as a child, calls her to the front of the congregation, motivating her to release her pain. As Freeman sings her truth, backed by a white-robed choir, harrowing flashbacks reveal firsthand the anguish and abuse she suffered at the hands of her partner. With a remarkable southern feel, it tells the profoundly moving story of reclaiming one's voice in the face of overwhelming adversity. With this video, Freeman takes a fearless step towards creating positive change in the lives of those who understand all too well.

