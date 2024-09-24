Verkada Introduces AI-Powered Alerts, Next-Generation Cameras, Intercoms, And Door Readers At Verkadaone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions , unveiled a range of product enhancements that deliver greater visibility and control for enterprises during its second annual customer conference, VerkadaOne .

More than 1,600 IT and physical security leaders gathered in Denver over three days to connect and learn about new solutions from Verkada that are empowering physical security leaders to be more proactive and efficient than ever.

"The power of Verkada's platform and the wide-ranging integrations with technology partners we offer to our customers were on full display at VerkadaOne," said Brandon Davito, SVP of Product and Operations. "I am excited to share the strategic investments we're making in AI – from real-time alerting with natural language to step-change improvements in audio and visual quality – that ultimately make physical security more proactive and powerful, as well as our next-generation products that make the entry experience for employees, contractors, and guests more seamless than ever. Our continued product expansion and evolution underscore Verkada's impact as we keep people and places safe every day."

Verkada's cloud-based software platform is constantly improving and expanding. The newest features, functionalities, and improvements it announced include:



AI-powered Alerts: Building on Verkada's innovative AI-powered Search feature, Verkada introduced AI-powered Alerts to enable its customers to create and receive alerts based on natural language queries. For example, an organization can create an alert to be received any time someone is seen on camera not wearing a safety vest, or for virtually any natural language description of a person or vehicle.

Occupancy Trends dashboard: Verkada's new Occupancy Trends dashboard makes it much easier for its customers to visualize and understand the occupancy of a space over the course of a day, week, or month. This will enable all kinds of organizations – from retailers or manufacturers to schools – to leverage data to inform decisions on staffing, inventory or vehicle traffic management, or even energy use.

Mobile credentials that simplify access control: At VerkadaOne, Apple showcased its Verkada Access Control integration, which enables Verkada Pass users to quickly unlock doors with their iPhone or Apple Watch. Verkada also expanded its mobile credentials to include Android NFC . Expanded flexibility and functionality for Verkada Guest admins: Verkada overhauled the admin experience in Verkada Guest, enabling users to deliver even more secure and convenient check-ins . Now, admins can create highly customized sign-in flows using conditional logic or color-code custom badge designs based on sign-in flow responses. Frequent return visitors can also now use facial recognition to check in, skipping the full sign-in flow in order to expedite entry.

In addition to unveiling upgrades to

Verkada's Command platform, Verkada introduced next-generation hardware across its Camera, Intercom, and Access Control product lines to support even more use cases.



Next-generation Cameras and new Split Camera: Verkada's newest generation of fisheye ( CF83-E ) and 4K PTZ cameras ( CP63-E ) set the industry standard for image quality and hardware design. With larger image sensors and advanced optical lenses, they're able to deliver the sharpest images yet and can power even more cutting-edge analytics with the latest Ambarella CV7x line of processors. Verkada's brand-new mini split camera (CM42-S) , designed for locations where space is tight or discretion is required (i.e. an ATM or discreet location within a retail store) – enables customers to monitor an expanded set of locations.

Next-generation Intercoms: More than 4,000 Verkada customers already use its intercom to collectively place more than 100,000 daily calls. Its three new Intercom models – a compact form-factor (TD33), thinner form-factor (TD53), and form-factor with a built-in keypad (TD63) – all offer enhanced audio and video quality, as well as a built-in state-of-the-art door reader that makes it convenient to grant access to visitors and individuals with a credential alike. Next-generation Door Readers: Building on its next-generation door reader (AD34) that features improvements in credential scan performance, LED feedback, and BLE hands-free unlock powered by time-of-flight technology, Verkada announced its first door reader with a keypad (AD64) . In addition to featuring all of the capabilities of the AD34, the AD34 enables organizations to grant access with a simple PIN code or to enforce multi-factor authentication.

Verkada customers will have access to these new software features and functionalities on October 3, 2024. Hardware ship dates vary by device. To learn more, visit

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - , , , , , and

- provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 26,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit .

