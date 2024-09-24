Three Previous M Den Locations Become New Rally House Stores

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a national leader in the sports and local merchandise industry, is excited to announce its expansion in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After taking over three former M Den retail spaces, Rally House is increasing its total storefront count in the city to four with 23 statewide. The new stores, located on State Street, Main Street, and across from the in the lot shared with The Drip House on game days, ensure that Rally House continues to be the premier shopping destination for Michigan Wolverine fans in Ann Arbor, and across the country.

Ann Arbor is renowned for its vibrant sports culture, with the University of Michigan Wolverines at the center of the city's spirit. Rally House is excited to serve this passionate fan base by offering an outrageous selection of officially licensed Wolverines merchandise in apparel, headwear, gifts and home décor at all its new locations. "We know how strong the Michigan Wolverines community is, and we're dedicated to providing the largest and best assortment of Wolverines gear in Ann Arbor. Whether fans need apparel for game day at The Big House or everyday school spirit wear, we have them covered." says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. "Pairing with the amazing Michigan Wolverines assortment, customers will also find merchandise for the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and perfect local Ann Arbor and Michigan souvenirs." Johnson added.

As the Official Retailer of the Big Ten Conference, Rally House is uniquely positioned to offer fans a comprehensive selection of Michigan Wolverines gear, along with merchandise from other Big Ten schools. This exclusive partnership allows Rally House to provide top-quality apparel and gifts for Michigan fans who want to represent their school and conference pride in style. Each Rally House location in Ann Arbor will feature an expansive selection of Michigan Wolverines jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and accessories from top brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, and New Era.

With new prominent locations on State Street and Main Street, and a prime spot near Michigan Stadium, Rally House ensures Michigan fans can easily find their gear wherever they are in town. Fans heading to The Big House can stop by the stadium lot location on their way to the game, while the State and Main Street stores offer convenient shopping in the heart of Ann Arbor.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 250+ locations across 21 states.

