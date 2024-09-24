Bermuda Surges, São Paulo Third In Latam And Caribbean Finance Index

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Global Centres (GFCI) 36, released today, has unveiled significant shifts in LatAm annd The Caribbean's financial landscape.



Bermuda has made a stunning leap, rising 27 places to claim the top position in the region. This small island nation now outranks both the Cayman Islands and São Paulo, which secured second and third positions respectively.



São Paulo, Brazil's economic powerhouse, maintains its strong presence in the top three. The city has shown consistent improvement in recent years, climbing 21 places globally in GFCI 35.



The Cayman Islands hold steady in second place, demonstrating the enduring appeal of offshore financial hubs.



Bermuda and the Cayman Islands serve as crucial offshore centers for São Paulo and other Latin American financial hubs.



These jurisdictions offer advantages like tax efficiency and specialized services, complementing larger urban centers. Mexico City's specific ranking remains unclear in the latest index.



Previous editions had featured Mexico's capital prominently, highlighting its significance in the regional financial ecosystem. Its absence from the top rankings raises questions about its current standing.



Despite individual fluctuations, Latin America and the Caribbean showed remarkable resilience as a whole.



The region stood out globally, being the only one to increase its average rating with a growth of 0.65%.



This uptick signals a broader strengthening of the financial sector across the area. The Bahamas also made significant progress, climbing eight places in the rankings.



This upward movement, along with Bermuda's dramatic rise, points to the growing importance of Caribbean financial centers.



These smaller nations are increasingly competing with traditional powerhouses for global financial influence.

The GFCI 36 report , a collaboration between China Development Institute and Z/Yen Partners, evaluated 121 financial centers worldwide.



It combines quantitative data from sources like the World Bank and OECD with qualitative assessments from industry professionals.



This comprehensive approach ensures a nuanced view of each center's competitiveness and future potential.



Published biannually, the GFCI has become a crucial tool for policymakers and investors alike.



It offers valuable insights into the ever-changing dynamics of the global financial landscape.



The latest edition's findings highlight the fluid nature of financial power, where even small jurisdictions can make significant impacts.



Globally New York tops the index, followed by London in second place. Hong Kong has overtaken Singapore to reclaim third position.



San Francisco holds steady at fifth, while Chicago and Los Angeles have moved ahead of Shanghai, now ranking sixth and seventh respectively, pushing Shanghai down to eighth. Shenzhen and Frankfurt round out the top 10.



As the financial world continues to evolve, the rise of Latin American and Caribbean centers challenges traditional notions of financial dominance.



The region's overall improvement suggests increasing competitiveness and attractiveness for international financial activities.



This shift could have far-reaching implications for global economic patterns and investment flows in the years to come.

