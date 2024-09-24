Ginger And Lemon: Natural Remedies For Cold Relief In Autumn And Winter

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

For many people, autumn and winter mean cold and flu season. Medical studies have shown that a drop in temperature inside the nose significantly increases the susceptibility to flu and colds. This report will discuss the benefits and role of ginger and lemon in relieving and preventing these viruses during autumn and winter.

Dr. Benjamin Blair, an assistant professor and head of ENT research at Harvard Medical School, says cold air is linked to an increase in infections because even a slight drop in temperature can cause one to lose half of their immune defense capacity.

The cause of the common cold is a virus that easily spreads to others. A person remains contagious until all symptoms disappear; this transmission period usually lasts one to two weeks.

The cold virus spreads through cough and sneeze droplets and can survive on hands and surfaces for up to 24 hours. Therefore, if a sick person is in the room, it is advisable to be cautious when touching objects for a day afterwards.

Doctors suggest drinking warm ginger lemon tea with steam, as it helps open nasal passages, allowing the patient to breathe better. The heat of this tea also helps reduce throat mucus buildup, and by easing sensitivity and improving breathing, the patient can experience a smoother recovery from their cold. This is why ginger lemon tea is often recommended for those suffering from a cold.

Ginger and lemon have long been traditional remedies for colds. This spicy, aromatic drink contains compounds that can help treat colds and boost the immune system. Ginger tea is suitable for alleviating cold symptoms because it is rich in plant antioxidants.

Research has shown that ginger contains various compounds, such as gingerol and shogaol. These active ingredients have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These benefits can help strengthen the immune system and fight cold-causing viruses.

However, there is no specific daily dosage for consuming ginger tea with lemon to treat colds. Generally, drinking 1 to 2 cups of ginger tea per day is recommended for effectiveness. Drinking ginger tea in moderation offers health benefits while reducing side effects, but it is essential to avoid excessive consumption. Overuse may lead to digestive discomfort or drug interactions, as individuals have varying tolerances to ginger. Ginger has a warming nature, and its effects may vary depending on an individual's constitution.

It's also worth noting that many patients turn to antibiotics during colds, but many doctors do not prescribe antibiotics for cold treatment. Antibiotics do not relieve cold symptoms or speed up recovery, as they are used to treat bacterial infections, whereas colds are viral illnesses.

