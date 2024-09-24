Alliance Between Brazil And Colombia Promotes Peace And Organises Small Farmers For Açaí Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edgar Montenegro, CEO of Amapuri, showcases the potential of Colombian açaí

The project has the potential to transform Colombia into one of the world's leading producers of açaí – the superfruit that has conquered the global market

- Edgar MontenegroBOGOTA, DC, COLOMBIA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new enterprise has been created in Colombia with the goal of harnessing the immense potential for açaí production in the Amazon and Pacific regions of Colombia.Kaapuri is the result of a partnership between Açaí Kaa, from Brazil, and Amapuri, from Colombia, with the support of the NGO Corpocampo. The companies aim to produce high-quality açaí powder in Colombian territory, strengthening the bioeconomy and promoting sustainable development.Açaí, known as a "superfood" with high global demand, has its nutritional value widely recognised in premium markets such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals sectors.It is estimated that the global açaí market could reach 7.9 billion dollars in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for healthy and sustainable products. Kaapuri aims not only to meet this global demand but also to transform Colombia into a major production hub for this fruit.Colombia has approximately 380,000 hectares of wild forests in the Pacific and Amazon regions, areas suitable for sustainable açaí harvesting. Exploiting this potential could generate more than 193,000 direct jobs and another 400,000 indirect jobs, spanning from industry to commerce and services, offering an economic solution for rural communities, including indigenous peoples, Afro-Colombians, ethnic groups, and rural women, who have been historically marginalised. Kaapuri intends to integrate these communities into the production chain, promoting social inclusion and offering new employment opportunities that respect their traditions and cultures.In addition to its economic impact, Kaapuri seeks to preserve the region's biodiversity through sustainable agroforestry models, allowing açaí harvesting without the need to fell trees, contributing to environmental conservation and reducing deforestation. With the support of the NGO Corpocampo, Kaapuri also focuses on strengthening rural communities by providing technical training, infrastructure, and logistical support so that small producers can organise and participate actively in the açaí value chain.Açaí production will especially involve rural women and Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities, driving the offer of sustainable work as a tool to promote lasting peace within the country. Kaapuri believes that dignified work and sustainable rural development are crucial elements for stabilising regions that have long been marked by conflict and a lack of economic opportunities.The advanced technology developed by Açaí Kaa in Brazil will be used to optimise the harvesting and processing of açaí powder, ensuring maximum preservation of the fruit's nutritional properties. This will enable Kaapuri to offer the global market a product of the highest quality, while reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable development in Colombia's regions.“We believe that açaí has the power to transform lives and economies. By bringing our technology and joining forces with Amapuri, we hope to create a value chain that will benefit Colombia's rural communities, while meeting the growing global demand for sustainable products,” said Reinaldo dos Santos, CEO of Açaí Kaa.Edgar Montenegro, CEO of Amapuri and recipient of the UN's Business Call to Action Award for his work with rural communities, emphasised the importance of peace and environmental preservation:“Peace is essential for the development of Colombia, and our mission goes beyond açaí production; it is intimately linked to the preservation of the rainforest, which is our main provider of raw materials. We are fully committed to the maintenance, care, dedication, and conservation of the ecosystem.”With this initiative, Kaapuri positions itself as a leader in the bioeconomy sector, contributing to Colombia's goals of increasing its participation in the global sustainable economy and promoting peace and social inclusion in rural areas. The company hopes not only to improve the living conditions of local communities but also to place Colombia on the map as one of the world's leading açaí producers.For more information, please contact: Press ContactJournalist Marcos Horostecki – BrazilEmail: ...Phone: +55 (48) 998295320About Kaapuri:Kaapuri is a joint venture between Açaí Kaa, from Brazil, and Amapuri, from Colombia, supported by the NGO Corpocampo. Focused on the sustainable production of açaí powder in the Amazon and Pacific regions of Colombia, Kaapuri seeks to promote economic development, environmental conservation, job creation for rural, indigenous, Afro-Colombian communities, and rural women, contributing to peace within the country.

