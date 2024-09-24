Crown Wealth Strategies Celebrates Aurora's Achievement Of LSA Status And Two-Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aurora Salazar, LSA, CWS

Crown Wealth Strategies is delighted to announce that Aurora Salazar has achieved LSA status and is celebrating two years of dedication and exemplary service.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is delighted to announce that Aurora Salazar has achieved LSA (Licensed Service Associate) status, a significant professional milestone. Additionally, Aurora is celebrating her two-year anniversary with CWS, marking two years of dedication and exemplary service to both the company and its valued clients.During her time with Crown Wealth Strategies, Aurora has become known for her commitment to providing exceptional client service and her continuous drive for professional growth. Earning the LSA designation further cements her reputation as a trusted and highly qualified professional in the financial industry.Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, Managing Partner at Crown Wealth Strategies, shared her praise, stating, "Aurora's contributions to our team over the last two years have been outstanding. Her dedication to her role and her pursuit of excellence have made her an integral part of Crown Wealth Strategies. We are thrilled to celebrate both her achievements and her continued growth."Aurora's journey reflects Crown Wealth Strategies' dedication to fostering talent and providing a platform for team members to grow professionally while delivering top-tier service to clients.Crown Wealth Strategies, headquartered in El Paso, TX, offers personalized wealth management and financial planning services. Under the leadership of Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, the firm specializes in creating strategies tailored to each client's unique financial needs, from retirement planning to investment management.Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.SMRU #7055041.1

Aurora Salazar

Crown Wealth Strategies

+1 915-613-4300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.