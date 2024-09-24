Hitachi Construction Machinery And Dimaag To Collaborate And Develop 1.7T Zero-Emission Excavators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1.7-ton class electric excavator exhibited by Dimaag at CES2024

Swappable Battery Docks

Dimaag will integrate its“Electric No Compromise Off-Road Ecosystem” (ENCORE) into Hitachi Machinery's 1.7-ton class excavators.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (President and Executive Officer: Masafumi Senzaki), a Japanese Corporation (“Hitachi Construction Machinery”) and Dimaag -AI, Inc. (CEO Satish Padmanabhan), an American Corporation (“Dimaag”) announced a collaboration to develop and produce an industry leading, electrified compact hydraulic excavator.Dimaag will integrate its“Electric No Compromise Off-Road Ecosystem” (ENCORE) into Hitachi Construction Machinery's 1.7-ton class excavators which is mainly used in urban construction and indoor demolition. Hitachi Construction Machinery will provide technical information of the base machine and specification requirements for the electrification. ENCORE, first showcased at Consumer Electric Show (CES) 2024 (Jan 9th~12th, 2024, Venue: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) that is one of the world's largest technology trade shows, is comprised of Dimaag's high power, swappable battery modules, advanced thermal management system, inverters, motors, power electronics and software for Electric Vehicles (EV) as well as the charging stations.The electric excavator will be completed in December of 2024. The companies will jointly unveil this groundbreaking vehicle at the Bauma 2025 Trade Fair in Munich, Germany April 2025. Hitachi Construction Machinery aims to launch the product in Europe by 2027.Ian Wright, cofounder of Tesla, is the VP Engineering at Dimaag. He expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Dimaag's ENCORE technology has been deployed across multiple prototype off-road vehicles to validate our design intent of no compromise on safety, all-day performance, and affordability. We are honored to partner with Hitachi Construction Machinery to be a pioneer and enable economies of scale for the ENCORE tech stack. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving electrification of agricultural and construction machinery, with no compromises."Kazunori Nakamura, Vice President and Executive Officer, CTO, President of Power & Info Control Platform Business Unit and Research & Development Group stated,“To realize Zero-Emission, it is important to provide not only our products but also solutions combined with related products such as energy storage system. For this purpose, the collaboration with various partners is the key to success. Since the battery module for this collaboration from Dimaag is versatile and applicable to various electric products, further acceleration of the electrification at construction sites can be expected. We are excited to partner with an innovative company like Dimaag and would like to expand our electrified vehicle lineup.About Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a construction machinery manufacturer which globally deploys development, manufacturing, sales, and service businesses for its hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment, and mining machinery, etc. In addition to its new machinery business, Hitachi Construction Machinery is expanding its "value chain businesses" of parts and services, remanufacturing (parts and machines), rentals, and used equipment as it aims to grow together with customers as a true solutions provider that offers innovative solutions to customers. As our vow to all stakeholders to achieve this mission, we established and are currently disseminating and promoting the LANDCROS as our new concept. With roughly 26,000 employees around the world, the consolidated sales revenue for Hitachi Construction Machinery was 1,405.9 billion yen for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 2024) with an overseas sales revenue ratio of 84%. For more details, please see the company's website.About Dimaag-AI., Inc.Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Dimaag is a leading provider of Electric Solutions for EV/Mobility, ESS, and Mega Watt DC Fast Chargers. Dimaag's game-changing EV/Mobility solutions are adopted by multiple OEM partners, paving the way for a standardized battery platform solution for the industry. With a strong team across USA, Japan, and India, Dimaag is poised to disrupt the industry with its innovative solutions. Learn more at

