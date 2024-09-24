Investment Fraud Law Firm Haselkorn & Thibaut Continues To Assist GPB Capital Investors In Recovering Losses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nationwide investment fraud attorneys remain committed to helping investors recoup GPB-related losses as criminal trial concludes

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. (InvestmentFraudLawyers), a nationwide investment fraud law firm, continues its efforts to assist investors in recovering losses related to GPB Capital Holdings investments following the conclusion of a high-profile criminal trial.On August 1, 2024, a jury in Brooklyn found David Gentile, founder and CEO of GPB Capital Holdings, and Jeffry Schneider, head of Ascendant Capital, guilty of fraud and conspiracy charges after a seven-week trial. The verdict marks a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding GPB Capital, which raised over $1.8 billion from thousands of investors. (SEC Litigation Release No. 25909)."This conviction further validates the concerns we've had about GPB Capital for years," said Matthew Thibaut, partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut. "While the criminal proceedings have concluded, our firm remains dedicated to helping individual investors recover their losses through FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who inappropriately recommended these high-risk investments."Haselkorn & Thibaut has been at the forefront of representing GPB investors since issues with the company first came to light. The firm has successfully pursued claims against various brokerage firms that sold GPB investments, often recovering significant damages for clients.Investors can reach Haselkorn & Thibaut visit investmentfraudlawyers or call 1-888-784-3315 to schedule a free consultation.Background on GPB Capital HoldingsGPB Capital Holdings, founded in 2013, experienced rapid growth by raising funds through the sale of high-risk private placement investments offered by numerous independent broker-dealers across the United States. The company claimed to invest in various businesses, including auto dealerships, waste management, and technology companies.By 2018, GPB Capital had raised approximately $1.8 billion from investors, often by offering securities providing an 8% annual distribution. However, concerns arose when the company failed to make timely required securities regulatory filings, including audited financial statements.Criminal Charges and ConvictionProsecutors alleged that Gentile and Schneider orchestrated a Ponzi-like scheme, using phony back-dated documents and investors' own money to pay distributions, thereby concealing the firm's financial troubles and maintaining an illusion of steady performance.The guilty verdict on charges including securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy represents a significant victory for prosecutors and validates the concerns raised by regulators and investors alike.Ongoing Regulatory ActionsIn addition to the criminal proceedings, GPB Capital faces numerous regulatory actions:- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an enforcement action against GPB, Gentile, and associates in February 2021, alleging a "long-running and multi-faceted fraudulent scheme."- Several states, including Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey, have filed complaints or launched investigations into GPB Capital's practices.- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the FBI have also conducted investigations into the company and related entities.Impact on InvestorsApproximately 17,000 investors have had their funds frozen since 2018 as a result of GPB Capital's issues[5]. Many of these individuals were retirees or near-retirement investors who were seeking stable income from their investments."The GPB Capital situation has been devastating for many investors who trusted their financial advisors' recommendations," said Thibaut. "While the criminal convictions provide some sense of justice, they do little to address the immediate financial concerns of those who have lost significant portions of their life savings."Legal Options for InvestorsHaselkorn & Thibaut emphasizes that investors who have experienced losses in GPB Capital investments may have legal recourse through FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who recommended these products."It's crucial for investors to understand that their ability to recover losses is not dependent on GPB Capital itself," Thibaut explained. "We pursue claims against the financial professionals who failed in their duty to conduct proper due diligence and make suitable investment recommendations."The firm's attorneys, with over 50 years of combined legal and securities industry experience, specialize in representing individual and institutional investors in securities arbitration and litigation matters. Haselkorn & Thibaut has a strong track record of recovering damages for investors who have suffered losses in these types of securities.Free Consultation for GPB InvestorsHaselkorn & Thibaut encourages any investors who purchased GPB Capital investments to contact the firm for a free consultation to discuss their legal options. The firm's investment fraud attorneys are available to explain the FINRA arbitration process and help investors understand their potential for recovery.Investors can reach Haselkorn & Thibaut visit or call 1-888-784-3315 to schedule a free consultation.About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is a nationwide law firm specializing in handling investment fraud and securities arbitration cases. The firm has offices in several states and represents clients across the country. With a core focus on investor protection, Haselkorn & Thibaut's attorneys have successfully handled thousands of cases over the years, recovering millions of dollars for clients.The sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, and supervised GPB securities investment sales to investor clients or how they advised, recommended, and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investment products.For more information, visit

