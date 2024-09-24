Lexar Reports 200% Revenue Growth And Massive Retail Expansion Across GCC

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, has announced a 200 per cent revenue growth in the GCC region over the past two years.

This reflects a significant increase in share and unprecedented retail expansion in the region. Lexar, renowned for delivering state-of-the-art storage solutions for photographers, videographers, gaming enthusiasts, and content creators, is geared up to showcase its latest innovations at Gitex Global 2024, the world's largest event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Lexar's footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain has grown exponentially. The brand's presence is now solidified in over 400 stores, accounting for nearly 20% of the region's sales. Esteemed retail giants such as Carrefour, Lulu, Nesto, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Grand Store, Emax, Jumbo, and iStyle are among the many carrying Lexar's high-performance, innovative products.

Fissal Oubida, Lexar's General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, said:“The Middle East is undeniably one of Lexar's top-performing markets. Our continuous growth in market share and revenue demonstrates the potential of this region. With strategic expansion in place, we are fully committed to meeting the growing demand for advanced memory solutions.” He added,“Thanks to our strong partnership ecosystem of retailers and distributors, Lexar products are now available in more than 400 stores across the GCC.”

Lexar's awarding winning product portfolio, includes seven Red Dot Awards in 2024 for Innovative Design and Excellence and two consecutive Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) Awards for 'Best Storage Media'. At Gitex Global 2024, Lexar will introduce its cutting-edge product lineup, which includes microSD cards, internal SSDs, DRAM, and portable SSDs. These products are engineered to deliver seamless compatibility with a range of devices, including sports camcorders, tablets, smartphones, and drones.