Turkish FM Fidan Criticises UN Leadership At Global Summit
Date
9/24/2024 3:11:45 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The United Nations has shown a lack of leadership in addressing
current global challenges, according to Turkiye's Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan, Azernews reports via Anadolu
Agency.
Speaking at the UN Summit of the Future in New York, Fidan
stated, "Both the international community and the United Nations
are facing a historic test. Our ability to produce solutions to
crises and conflicts is declining while the injustices in the
income distribution are deepening."
Fidan emphasized the need for an effective new structure to
tackle global problems and criticized the UN's inability to
confront escalating threats against humanity. He called for a more
just, inclusive, and effective multilateral model, advocating for
comprehensive reform in the United Nations, particularly within the
Security Council. "In fact, the world is bigger than five," he
remarked, echoing a sentiment often expressed by Turkiye's
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the unrepresentative
nature of the Security Council's membership.
He pointed out that resolutions adopted by the General Assembly
are often unimplemented due to the veto power of a select few
countries in the Security Council, asserting, "International peace
and security cannot be left to the will of a privileged clique
consisting of a limited number of countries."
Fidan stressed the importance of efficient tools and mechanisms
to promote dialogue amid increasing polarization and called for
reform of the international financial architecture as essential for
achieving sustainable development goals. He stated, "This is the
only way to achieve the sustainable development goals. To pursue
these objectives, we will continue to work and voice our views on
every platform."
Additionally, Fidan welcomed the adoption of the Global Digital
Compact as a key component of the Pact for the Future. He urged the
international community to bolster support for the United Nations
Technology Bank, hosted by Turkiye, to address the digital divide
between developed and least developed countries.
