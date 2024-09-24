Macron's Approval Rating Has Dropped To A Record Low
9/24/2024 3:11:45 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating among French
citizens has dropped to its lowest point in his seven years as head
of state, according to a recent survey by polling company Odoxa,
Azernews reports.
A mere 25% of the French population positively assesses the
president's performance, while the remaining 75% express
dissatisfaction with Macron's actions. This marks a significant
decline in support for the once-popular leader, who swept into
office in 2017 with promises of reforming France's Economy and
political landscape.
The poll also revealed that only 39% of respondents consider
newly appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier to be doing a "good"
job. In contrast, a staggering 59% believe he is performing poorly
in his role as premier. This represents the highest level of
disapproval for a prime minister at the time of appointment in the
past seven years.
Some 61% of the French public believes that Macron, rather than
Barnier, will be the de facto leader of the country. The survey
also gauged opinions on Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of the
left-wing party "La France Insoumise," with 68% of respondents
expressing a negative view of him.
The poll surveyed over 1,000 individuals.
