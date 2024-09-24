Special Operation To End After Russia Achieves Its Goals, Kremlin Says
Russia's special operation in Ukraine will end as soon as Moscow
achieves its goals in one way or another, Russian Presidential
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing, calling such a march
of events an alternativeless option, Azernews
reports.
"Any war ends in peace one way or another," the Kremlin
spokesman commented on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's
statements that the conflict would end sooner than expected.
"For us there is absolutely no alternative to achieving our set
goals," Peskov emphasized. "As soon as these goals have been
achieved in one way or another, the special military operation will
be completed."
Zelensky said in an interview with ABC that the end of the
conflict in his country was closer than many believed. He argued
that some "victory plan" he proposed on the basis of his own "peace
formula" was a means to achieve a settlement. Moscow has repeatedly
criticized Kiev's "formula" as unrealistic and pointed to the need
for taking into account the realities on the ground. Also, Russia
supported the peace plan proposed by China and Brazil, which
Ukraine criticized as "unrealistic" and not corresponding to the
"peace formula."
