Zelensky: War With Russia Closer To End Than We Think

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war with Russia could end sooner than some people think, Azernews reports.

"I think that we are closer to peace than we think. We just have to be very strong, very strong," he said. Speaking to US broadcaster ABC News, Zelensky also said that the victory plan he will present to US President Joe Biden this week will require Ukraine's allies to "strengthen" the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky said the plan is not about negotiating with Russia, but rather it is "a bridge to a way out, to stop the war".

He added that Ukraine can only push Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict if Kyiv is coming from a "strong position".

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was being cautious about media reports of a Ukrainian plan and added that the conflict would only end when Russia's aims were achieved.