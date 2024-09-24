Zelensky: War With Russia Closer To End Than We Think
9/24/2024 3:11:45 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war with
Russia could end sooner than some people think,
"I think that we are closer to peace than we think. We just have
to be very strong, very strong," he said. Speaking to US
broadcaster ABC News, Zelensky also said that the victory plan he
will present to US President Joe Biden this week will require
Ukraine's allies to "strengthen" the Ukrainian army.
Zelensky said the plan is not about negotiating with Russia, but
rather it is "a bridge to a diplomatic way out, to stop the
war".
He added that Ukraine can only push Russian President Vladimir
Putin to end the conflict if Kyiv is coming from a "strong
position".
On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was
being cautious about media reports of a Ukrainian plan and added
that the conflict would only end when Russia's aims were
achieved.
