U.S. Congressman Sowing Discord In Fertile Atmosphere For Peace

Fatima Latifova
On September 24, in New York, the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly, considered one of the largest diplomatic events in the
world, bringing together leaders of participating countries, began.
This session, which will continue until September 30, will be
opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and chaired by
Filémon Yang from Cameroon.
As per tradition, the main theme of the UN General Assembly
session, held annually since 1955, is: "Leaving No One Behind."
In this event, which prioritises peace issues, Azerbaijan, a
country that is advancing in contributing to the topic, naturally
participates, represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
This meeting, currently under the focus of all world nations,
also holds the potential to significantly contribute to the peace
negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. One of the countries
making efforts to mediate in the stalled negotiations between the
two nations is the United States. However, as in previous years and
months, biassed and insulting statements against Azerbaijan are
again being voiced in the U.S. Congress.
For a long time, U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, who has been
working to satisfy the Armenian lobby, has launched yet another
move. In June, Schiff and a bipartisan group of 47 of his
colleagues sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken,
calling on the U.S. to "prioritize the protection of Armenian
heritage at risk in "Nagorno-Karabakh" in all future diplomatic
contacts with Azerbaijani officials.
It is important to recall that Garabagh, a region of Azerbaijan,
was occupied for 30 years by Armenia, a puppet regime created
during Soviet rule. As a result, the Azerbaijani population was
forcibly expelled from their native homes, nearly 4,000
Azerbaijanis remain missing, and 1 million Azerbaijanis were
displaced, leaving behind destroyed monuments in Garabagh.
ANAMA's ongoing demining operations in Garabagh continue to
reveal Armenia's inhumane and vandalistic actions.
Yet, disregarding all these facts, the U.S. congressman is
making extensive efforts to defend the rights of Armenians who were
later settled in Azerbaijan's territories and were offered
Azerbaijani citizenship following anti-terror operations;
otherwise, as they refused, were safely transferred to Armenia.
This time, Schiff has introduced a resolution in Congress
alleging "aggression" by Azerbaijan against Garabagh, claiming that
Baku is committing a humanitarian disaster and ethnic cleansing
against the so-called Artsakh people. He has even demanded the
creation of a "Fund for the Restoration of Artsakh Revenues,"
suggesting that Azerbaijan's seized assets should be allocated to
Armenians in "Artsakh" who lost their businesses as a result of
"military aggression."
Adam Schiff's anti-Azerbaijani stance is nothing new. After the
44-day Patriotic War, Schiff was one of those who campaigned in the
U.S. Congress for the release of Armenian war criminals detained in
Azerbaijan, even demanding that the U.S. government ensure their
return to Armenia.
Given these facts, U.S. government mediation aspirations seem
doomed to fail. Washington's goal is to indirectly interfere in
Caucasus affairs and establish its influence in the region by
acting as a decisive mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
However, the ease with which biassed and hypocritical individuals,
bought by the Armenian lobby, pursue anti-Azerbaijani policies in
the U.S. Congress naturally diminishes Azerbaijan's trust in this
country.
The U.S. congressmen have repeatedly demonstrated their
pro-Armenian stance, and, as a result, they undermined the US role
as a mediator between Baku and Yerevan. Now, at a time when the
79th session of the UN General Assembly, one of the world's largest
diplomatic events, has begun, when there is an opportunity to be a
trusted mediator in talks between the parties, and when a fertile
atmosphere for peace exists, it is regrettable that echoes of a
so-called state are emerging from the U.S. Congress. Going forward,
Washington's desire to participate in the negotiations will once
again be on the agenda. However, the baseless accusations of
biassed and pro-Armenian congressmen of the USA against Azerbaijan
will leave an indelible mark in the political history of the
USA.
