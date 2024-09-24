Massive Airstrike On Kharkiv Leaves Three Killed, 15 Injured, People Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs leaving three people killed and 15 injured; there are people buried under the rubble.

This is according to Oleh Syniehubov , Chief of the Kharkiv RMA, Ukrinform reports.

"At least three people are in grave condition. Residential high-rise buildings are hit. Information is being updated," he wrote on Telegram.

In the next post, the regional chief reported that the injury toll was increasing.

"The injury toll has increased to five. There are people under the rubble. One of the high-rise buildings was hit directly," Syniehubov informed.

"According to preliminary information that needs confirmation, unfortunately, there are casualties," City Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. Oleh Syniehubov confirmed this post, reporting: "Unfortunately, two people were killed."

At least 15 people were injured, Syniehubov added.

As of 16:15, death toll has increased to three people. Debris are being cleaned, the RMA Chief informed.

According to earlier reports, three series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv after 15:20 on Tuesday, September 24. GABs hit four districts in Kharkiv.