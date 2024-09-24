Airstrikes On Kharkiv: Three Killed, Injury Toll Rises To 24

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people who were in Russian on Kharkiv on Tuesday increased to 24, three people were killed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted this on social media, Ukrinform reports.

"At the moment, a rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv. All emergency services are on site. So far, we know of three killed and 24 injured," the President wrote.

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv RMA, reported on Telegram about 22 victims.

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov told about the consequences of the Russian on a residential building.

"Residential building in a residential area. And they will say that it is a "military target," Terekhov stressed.

According to the Mayor, the building that was hit by an aerial bomb had already been under fire in 2022, the repairs have been almost completed there.

"The house that was hit in the Kyivskyi district had already been shelled at the start of the war. It was almost restored, all the windows were put in, insulated, and prepared for the heating season. The enemy hit it a second time with a GAB," the Mayor wrote.

As reported, three series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv after 15:20 on Tuesday, September 24. The GAB strikes hit civilian infrastructure. The Russians targeted a high-rise building. It is known that three people died, cleaning the debris is ongoing.