Biden At UN: We Cannot Grow Weary And Let Up On Our Support For Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has called on UN member states not to grow weary in their support of Ukraine in order to help the country win the war and preserve its freedom.

He stated this in his speech at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The world has another choice to make. Will we sustain our support to help Ukraine win this war and preserve its freedom, or walk away and let aggression be renewed and a nation be destroyed? I know my answer. We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away and we will not let up on our support for Ukraine," Biden said.

He emphasized that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was from the very beginning an assault on the values that the UN should defend as an international institution. That is why America, together with more than 50 allies and partners, supported Ukraine and provided it with massive assistance.

"But most importantly, the Ukrainian people stood up," Biden emphasized.

He also noted that Putin's war had failed at his core aim.

"He set out to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free. He set out to weaken NATO, but NATO is bigger, stronger, more united than ever before, with two new members, Finland and Sweden," Biden said.

He said that the world could not let up and added that the choices the countries make today will determine their future for decades to come.