Injury Toll In Russian Airstrikes In Kharkiv Rises To 31

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in Russian on Kharkiv has increased to 31, and three more people have been killed.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured in today's attack on Kharkiv has increased to 31. Three more people have been killed," he wrote.

Earlier, Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that 28 people had been injured in the strikes.

"Three people were killed and 28 civilians were injured in today's shelling of Kharkiv. The youngest injured is a 17-year-old girl. The oldest is 87 years old. The vast majority of victims are in a fair condition. Four people are in a critical condition. Three people are in the operating room," Syniehubov said.

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv after 15:20 on Tuesday, September 24. Glide bomb strikes hit civilian infrastructure. The Russians struck a high-rise building, a civil industry enterprise, and an open area.

According to the police and the prosecutor's office, the Russians launched eight guided aerial bombs from three Su-34 aircraft over the Belgorod region on Kharkiv and its suburbs. Two bombs hit the Tsyrkuny community in the Kharkiv district and six others struck the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of the regional center.

