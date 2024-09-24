Sybiha, EU Foreign Ministers Coordinate Steps For Ukraine's Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and the foreign ministers of the EU countries have agreed to make joint and quick decisions for victory and peace at an informal meeting in New York.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I was delighted to meet with my EU colleagues in a friendly atmosphere of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in New York. Thank you, dear [EU High Representative] Josep Borrell. We coordinated steps and agreed to make joint, swift, and strong decisions for victory and peace. Time matters," Sybiha said.

Biden at UN: We cannot grow weary and let up on our support for Ukraine

On Tuesday, as part of his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Sybiha also held a joint meeting with his colleagues from the Nordic and Baltic countries - Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X