Russians Kill Resident Of Mala Tokmachka In Zaporizhzhia Region With FPV Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone has hit a civilian in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians killed a resident of Mala Tokmachka with an FPV drone. The man was on the street when the enemy struck him," the post reads.

Law enforcement officers who went to the scene confirmed the man's death.

Earlier reports said that for the second week in a row, Russian forces have been shelling the Zaporizhzhia region, including with guided aerial bombs.

