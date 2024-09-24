Russians Kill Resident Of Mala Tokmachka In Zaporizhzhia Region With FPV Drone
Date
9/24/2024 3:11:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone has hit a civilian in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians killed a resident of Mala Tokmachka with an FPV drone. The man was on the street when the enemy struck him," the post reads.
Read also:
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: 74 apartment buildings, 24 private houses damaged
Law enforcement officers who went to the scene confirmed the man's death.
Earlier reports said that for the second week in a row, Russian forces have been shelling the Zaporizhzhia region, including with guided aerial bombs.
MENAFN24092024000193011044ID1108710816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.