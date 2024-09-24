Egypt's Local Development Ministry, Efinance Partner To Digitise Building Violations Fee Payments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Local Development is working with eFinance for and Digital Investments to facilitate the payment of settlement fees for building violations through various electronic payment methods.

This initiative, which aims to streamline processes at centres across governorates, was discussed at a recent meeting between of Local Development Manal Awad and Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairperson and CEO of eFinance.

Awad highlighted that the ministry has recently implemented several steps to simplify the process for citizens looking to settle building violations before the deadline, which is in early November, according to Law No. 187 of 2023.

The government is working to provide multiple payment options, including mobile wallets, bank branches, and the Local Services Portal, reducing congestion and promoting digital transformation.

“The ministry is working to ensure that citizens have access to easy and efficient payment options for settling building violations,” Awad said.“We are committed to simplifying this process and promoting digital transformation within our services.”

Sarhan noted that 400 new POS machines have been added to local units, centres, and districts across the governorates, with plans to increase their numbers in the coming period. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to update the equipment and monitor the connection lines for the Local Services Portal, which offers 46 services, including the payment of building violation fees.

The meeting also addressed the progress of the“Ayadi Misr” platform, an initiative to promote and market handicrafts and traditional products from various governorates. This platform is a collaboration between eFinance's subsidiary, eAswaaq Misr, and the World Food Programme, aiming to create job opportunities and increase sales for artisans.

Awad emphasised the platform's significance, which aligns with the President's efforts to reduce unemployment and support artisans. She noted the ministry's ongoing work to expand the platform's reach, adding more artisans and crafts, boosting sales, and improving living conditions for women and youth.

Additionally, Awad stressed the importance of a comprehensive marketing plan to ensure the project's sustainability.

Sarhan presented a vision for expanding the platform, increasing sales, forming partnerships with private sector companies, and providing more training for artisans. The goal is to establish the platform locally and globally, capitalising on the strong reputation of Egyptian handicrafts.