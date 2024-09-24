Raising $800K For The Movie The Track Of The Eyelids With Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Track of the Eyelids is a romance drama genre movie. . The movie reflects the struggle of mental illness and how it is difficult for the family and the patient himself. The tragedy is a purpose of the story to pass the emotions of the protagonists without causing any triggering stigma which will contribute to the entertainment of the movie.



Behind the movie is Samar Khalefa who is an Clinical psychology undergraduate from Egypt and an independent scientific researcher and reviewer in mental health.



The LaunchUp program offered by FasterCapital is a perfect opportunity for startups and projects looking to raise capital. With the help of an experienced team, startups can benefit from being matched with angel investors and venture capitalists, giving them a chance to secure the funding they need to thrive.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO at FasterCapital, commented, "Our programs aim at making funding an easier process for entrepreneurs and we believe we had solved the funding dilemma. Glad to be working with the team."



Samar Khalefa, commented,“It is a great opportunity for us to work with the FasterCapital team on getting the money we need to create this movie!”

