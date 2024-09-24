Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Latvian Pres. In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir to President Rinkevics.

During the meeting, multiple topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to bolster bilateral relations, in addition to latest regional and international developments were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)

