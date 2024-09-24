UNGA Pres. Launches 79Th Annual High-Level Debate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- President of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang stressed on Tuesday cooperation for peace, and not diverting essential resources into military stockpiles, leading to fueling an arms race.

This came about during his opening speech at the 79th Annual UN General Assembly High-Level Debate, held September 24-28, and will conclude on September 30.

The President shed light on the conflicts raging from the Middle East to Ukraine, and from Haiti to South Sudan, "leaving in their wake death, destruction, and immense suffering," he said.

Yang renewed the call for an immediate ceasefire in the war on Gaza, and the unconditional release of all hostages, as well as for all parties to abide by international humanitarian law, and work together for a just solution within the UN Charter.

His points in the speech included, "Gender equality remains a distant goal," and that "we witness a troubling regression in the protection of human rights," also that "millions remain trapped in poverty."

The President concluded, "the path ahead is difficult, fraught with obstacles that may at times seem insurmountable, but not impassable.

"We have the tools, knowledge, and the collective will to overcome these challenges if we act together with courage and conviction," he exclaimed. (end)

