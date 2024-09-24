Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pest Control Product (HOF-569)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to prevent damaging and dangerous mice and rats from entering the home or business," said an inventor, from Fresno, Texas, "so I invented the BOWERS PEST CONTROL BARRIER. My design would offer an innovative alternative to traditional pest control products."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative means to prevent pests such as mice and rats from entering a home or business. In doing so, it helps prevent unwanted damage and mess caused by rodents. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homeowners, business owners, and contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-569, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

