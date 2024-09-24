TSIA Announces Winners Of The 2024 Star Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This year's Star Awards recognize dynamic innovation during a time of change

TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association) , the leading research and advisory firm for service organizations, is excited to announce the finalists and recipients of the 2024 Star Awards .



The business world is navigating an explosion of innovation that is already demonstrating significant, positive impacts on efficiency and profitability. Most of this evolution is due to the advent and implementation of AI solutions. The 2024 Star Awards are taking a deep dive into recognizing the early innovators and their industry-leading success during this exciting time.

"Annually, our Star Award advisory board carefully reviews the outstanding innovations and real-world excellence delivered by tech companies from around the globe," said JB Wood, President and CEO of TSIA. "The transformative impact of AI, which is reshaping the industry at an unprecedented pace, makes this year particularly exciting. The stories shared by industry-leading companies reflect not just innovation, but a keen ability to adapt and thrive in this era of rapid change. These 2024 Star Award winners represent the best in industry leadership and innovation."

The 2024 awards winners are chosen from categories spanning the TSIA research practices of customer success, customer growth and renewal, education services, field services, managed services, professional services, offering management, and support services.

The 2024 finalists and recipients of the Star Awards are:

2024 Leveraging AI in Education Services

Winner: Dell Technologies

Finalist: Informatica

Finalist: OpenText Corporation

2024 Leveraging AI in Professional Services

Winner: Salesforce

Finalist: Dell Technologies

Finalist: Informatica

2024 Leveraging AI in Revenue Generation Workflows

Winner: Informatica

Finalist: Dell Technologies

2024 Innovation in Customer Portals That Improve the Digital Customer Experience

Winner: ServiceNow, Inc.

Finalist: Automation Anywhere

Finalist: Lenovo, Inc.

2024 Innovation in Leveraging Analytics and Artificial Intelligence for Service Excellence

Winner: Nokia Global Services

Finalist: HP Inc.

Finalist: ServiceNow, Inc.

2024 Innovations in Creating Service Offers

Winner: Trellix

Finalist: BMC Software, Inc.

Finalist: ServiceNow, Inc.

2024 Innovations in Knowledge Management

Winner: Informatica

Finalist: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Finalist: Microsoft

2024 Innovative KPIs for Managed Services

Winner: Logicalis

Finalist: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

2024 Best Practices in Aligning Sales and Customer Success

Winner: Adobe Systems Incorporated

Finalist: Informatica

Finalist: ServiceNow, Inc.

2024 Best Practices in Company Culture

Winner: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Finalist: BMC Software, Inc.

Finalist: Health Catalyst

2024 Excellence in Organization Convergence

Winner: Adobe Systems Incorporated

Finalist: UiPath Inc.

Finalist: Dell Technologies

About TSIA

The creator of the LAER mode , TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association , is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and NTT Ltd. With the AI-driven TSIA Portal, free account holders can easily search and access the latest in their industry's trends, proprietary insights, and best practices to help them make career-advancing, data-driven decisions.

