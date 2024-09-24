Beam Legal Team Donates $25,000 To Help Children With Disabilities Thrive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chicago Law Firm Contributes to the Skylar Henkes Foundation

- Jack Beam, founder and partner at Beam Team

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Beam Legal Team , a Chicago-based law firm specializing in birth injury cases, is pleased to announce a $25,000 donation to the Skylar Henkes Foundation . Founded in memory of Skylar, a vibrant 3-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who loved spending time outdoors and gardening, the foundation aims to create a more inclusive and accessible community for individuals with disabilities in southern West Virginia. It carries on Skylar's spirit by offering fresh-cut flowers to the community and providing essential resources like adaptive equipment and home accessibility modifications.

“This generous donation from Beam Legal Team has more than doubled our funding for the first grant period,” said Autumn Henkes, board president of the Skylar Henkes Foundation.“This will allow us to help children like Adam, a young boy who was denied coverage by insurance for a Rifton activity chair. We were able to provide funding for Adam to receive this essential equipment. The chair will give Adam proper positioning, allowing him to focus on both schoolwork and playtime activities. Beam Legal Team fights for justice and genuinely cares about the well-being of children facing disabilities.”

"Skylar's story deeply touched our firm," said Jack Beam , founder and partner at Beam Legal Team. "We see the daily struggles families face as a result of birth injuries, and we believe every child deserves the opportunity to live a fulfilling life. We are honored to support the Skylar Henkes Foundation's mission of creating a world where children like Skylar can thrive."

The Beam Legal Team's commitment to the community is unwavering. Whether supporting global initiatives like Doctors Without Borders or local endeavors like the Greater Chicago Food Depository, a deep-rooted belief in advocacy and service drives the firm's actions. The recent donation to the Skylar Henkes Foundation is a testament to this commitment as the law firm strives to create a more inclusive and accessible community for individuals with disabilities.

About Beam Legal Team

Beam Legal Team, LLC has represented clients in medical malpractice cases since 1983. The law firm is committed to protecting the rights of injured children and their families by holding doctors and hospitals accountable for their negligence. Because birth injuries have lifelong consequences, the Beam Legal Team is dedicated to securing fair compensation for clients. The firm has recovered nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements. Based in Chicago, the firm proudly serves clients nationwide in cases involving cerebral palsy, mechanical trauma, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, and more. For more information, visit .

About the Skylar Henkes Foundation

The Skylar Henkes Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fostering an inclusive and accessible community for disabled individuals. Located in Mercer County, West Virginia, it periodically awards grants to assist with the funding of items such as positional equipment, adaptive toys, home accessibility projects, and medical bill payoff. For more information about the Skylar Henkes Foundation, please visit theskylarhenkesfoundation/. To donate, or apply for a grant, contact ....

