Rigaku Holdings Corporation: Approval Of Listing On The Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Rigaku Holdings Corporation, a global solution partner for X-ray analysis (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; president and CEO: Jun Kawakami; "Rigaku"), has been approved for a new listing of its shares of common stock on the Tokyo Prime today. The listing date is scheduled for October 25, 2024, and from the same date, our common stock will trade on the exchange.

Note: This document is a press release intended for public announcement regarding the approval of Rigaku's listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. It has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or any similar acts, whether within or outside Japan.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of securities in the United States. The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from requirement. If any public offering of the shares is made in the United States, it will be by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from us or the selling shareholders and that will contain detailed information about us and our management, as well as our financial statements. No public offering of the shares of common stock of Rigaku will take place in the United States.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink