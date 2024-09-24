Despite Increasing Cybersecurity Attacks, People Still Believe Antiquated Username And Passwords Are Strong Enough - AET...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--In the era of uncertainty with AI and an increase in cybersecurity breaches, Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today shared the results of its 2024 Global State of Authentication survey, just in time for Cybersecurity Awareness Month kicking off next week.

Conducted by Talker Researc , the survey polled 20,000 people from around the world, including Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, to gauge perceptions and understanding of the global impact of cybersecurity both personally and in the corporate realm, explore the risks posed by inadequate security practices, the potential threat of technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the impact this has on both personal and organizational safety.

The results of the survey uncovered concerning patterns and behaviors when it comes to personal and workplace cybersecurity, including the extensive underutilization of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and a generally reactive approach to addressing cyber threats. Key global findings include:



Despite being the least secure form of authentication , the most common method of authentication is username and password .



58% use username and password to login to personal accounts 54% use username and password to login to work accounts

With the rapid advancements of artificial intelligence, respondents said that online scams and phishing attacks have become more sophisticated (72%) and successful (66%).



Respondents show a lack of awareness of best practices for authentication 39% think username and password are the most secure and 37% think mobile SMS based authentication is the most secure, both of which are highly susceptible to phishing attacks.

40% don't think or aren't sure if the online apps and services they are using are doing enough from a security standpoint to protect their data, accounts and personal information. Even with this uncertainty, 22% have never done a personal cybersecurity audit (e.g., removing personal data from the internet, installing or updating cybersecurity software on their devices, changing compromised passwords, etc.) to better protect themselves online.



Respondents report the most commonly compromised passwords are on the apps and services that hold their most confidential, financial and personal information. These include:



​​Social media account – 44%



Payment app – 24%



Online retailer account – 21%



Messaging app – 17% Banking app – 13%

For employees, even with security breaches increasing every year, 40% of respondents have never received cybersecurity training from the organization they work for and only a small fraction (27%) believe the security options that their organization has in place are very secure.

When looking at the security aspect of onboarding employees, over 1/3 (34%) of respondents said they did not receive instructions to secure their work accounts with more than just a username and password when they first started at the company they work for.

Despite the fact that every employee in an organization is a potential target, 41% said security measures and requirements differ based on role and title at their company, leaving room for bad actors to infiltrate within several levels of an organization.

“The findings highlight the need for a holistic cybersecurity strategy that encompasses both home and work environments,” said Derek Hanson, vice president standards and alliances at Yubico.“This includes adopting stronger authentication methods to become phishing-resistant, fostering a culture of security awareness through consistent employee training, and more. Ultimately, building a unified front against cyber threats requires a concerted effort to bridge the gap between perceived and actual security. By integrating advanced security measures into all aspects of our digital lives, we can better protect ourselves, our data, and our organizations.”

Cybersecurity breaches and phishing schemes aren't solely a worry for IT departments or tech-savvy individuals; they also pose serious risks to the general public, especially in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As cyber attacks and online scams become increasingly sophisticated, it is more important than ever for everyone to stay vigilant in both their personal and professional lives.

“When individuals fail to secure their personal accounts, they also put their workplaces at risk. This is why it's crucial for enterprises to adopt a holistic approach to cybersecurity that considers the security of both work and personal environments,” Hanson continued.

For the full results of the survey, including recommendations for solutions, you can download an overview of the report here , the associated infographic here and our blog post here . For more information on Yubico, visit .

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at .

*This survey polled 2,000 employed adults from each of the following countries: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan, Poland, Singapore, France, Germany and Sweden. This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink