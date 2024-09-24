Xsolla Appoints Zoran Vasiljev As Senior Vice President Of Global Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Xsolla, a global game commerce company, announced today the appointment of Zoran Vasiljev as its Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships, effective October 1st. Zoran joins Xsolla with a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record in digital monetization and international business leadership.

A seasoned C-Level Executive and serial entrepreneur, Zoran Vasiljev is renowned for his innovative contributions to digitization and monetization. With a career marked by six successful ventures and significant executive roles, he has consistently driven growth and strategic transformation across various markets. Previously, Zoran served as CEO of Centili and Apigate and has held key leadership positions with Vega IT, Axiata Digital, StarHub, Arthur D. Little, Value Partners, and Peppers & Rogers Group.

Zoran's expertise in digital experience monetization, platform business models, and disruptive telecom and media strategies has positioned him as a leading authority. His influence has been recognized with a place among FinTech Magazine's TOP100 executives to watch, highlighting his impact on the industry.

“Zoran Vasiljev's appointment as Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships is a key development for Xsolla,” said Shurick Agapitov, Founder and CEO of Xsolla.“His extensive experience and proven leadership in the digital and telecom sectors perfectly align with our vision of advancing game commerce and expanding our global reach. We are confident that Zoran will play a crucial role in enhancing our strategic partnerships and driving our continued success in the gaming industry.”

“Joining Xsolla is an exciting opportunity to be part of a company with an impressive game commerce stack and an exceptional team,” said Zoran Vasiljev.“The dynamic evolution of mobile gaming and the shifting payment landscape present fascinating opportunities. Xsolla is uniquely positioned to guide our partners toward a sustainable and profitable future. As we navigate the economic and technological changes impacting the gaming industry, we will focus on driving innovation, expanding our global partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to merchants and consumers.”

Zoran's appointment reflects Xsolla's commitment to enhancing its global network and advancing its game commerce solutions. His extensive industry knowledge and strategic vision will drive the company's continued success and global expansion.

