Dr. Harini Amarasuriya Appointed As New Prime Minister Of Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Sept 24 (newsin) – NPP MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, a distinguished academic, rights activist, and university lecturer, has been appointed as the 16th Prime of Sri Lanka by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake making her the 16th person to hold the position.

Known for her work in education and social justice, Amarasuriya's appointment marks a significant milestone in Sri Lankan politics.

ADVERTISEMENT