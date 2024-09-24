Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Deodorant, Disinfectant & Air Freshener (HOF-557)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new deodorant, disinfectant, and air freshener to help keep my family safe during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the COVI- RID DISINFECTANT/ DEODORANT. My design would offer added protection and peace of mind knowing that surfaces and the air are sanitized."

The invention provides a new deodorant, disinfectant, and air freshener to help protect against the COVID-19 virus. In doing so, it increases sanitary conditions. As a result, it could help reduce the spread of the virus. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-557, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

