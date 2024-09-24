Smartadvocate Unveils 2024 Software Release With Built-In AI Tools For Document Summaries, Translations, And More...

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These AI-powered tools are a game-changer for professionals. By further automating time-consuming tasks, we're empowering our users to focus on the critical aspects of their cases.

MELVILLE, NY, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand-New AI Features to Enhance User Functionality and Law Firm Efficiency

SmartAdvocate announced their upcoming 2024 new software release during a“Tech Talk” webinar held on September 5th. During this virtual event, Igor Selizhuk, Chief Officer, highlighted over 20 of the newest features which are part of a broader update that includes over 1,000 enhancements designed to improve the day‐to‐day experience for all users. In keeping with SmartAdvocate's commitment to being responsive to client feedback, most of the enhancements are the result of user requests made over the past year.

Built-in Artificial Intelligence tools, one of the top new features, will assist user experience in three categories: document and email generation, analysis of data, and the ability to summarize large case files, motions, briefs, depositions, and trial testimonies. Selizhuk commented on the importance of the new feature,“These AI-powered tools are a game-changer for legal professionals. By further automating time-consuming tasks, we're empowering our users to focus on the critical aspects of their cases. The ability to quickly summarize complex case files and documents will significantly enhance productivity and decision-making, giving SmartAdvocate users a distinct advantage.”

Additional features in the software release are designed to enhance communication among team members working concurrently on a specific case. With SmartAdvocate's new Internal Messaging and Internal Notification features, staff can communicate in real-time in the way that suits them best, while ensuring that all interactions are automatically saved within the case file for future reference.

Another new addition is the Accounting Beta, built entirely from the ground up, and fully integrated into SmartAdvocate. This feature will likely eliminate the need for firms to have a separate, dedicated accounting software.

Along with the new features, SmartAdvocate has established a range of both new, and newly enhanced Integration Partnerships which include answering services, copier and postage services, technology and reporting tools, advertising and marketing platforms, client portals, attorney referral networks, data security and medical record services.

Specifically, the list includes: Answering Legal (), Arctrieval ( ), Attorney Share ( ), CaptureNow ( ), CaseMail ( ), Compex ( ), Datavative ( ), Docubee ( ), EvenUp ( ), Foundation AI ( ), Hona ( ), Intaker ( ), Lexamica ( ), MoveDocs ( ), Prestige ( ), Review Driver ( ), SettLiT ( ) and YoCierge ( ).

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, powerful, browser-based, case management system, used by a wide range of litigation firms. SmartAdvocate has repeatedly been recognized as the Best Case, Matter and Practice Management Software by the NY, NJ, and the National Law Journals. This new annual software release elevates the product that SmartAdvocate brings to the market, while it remains a leader in the legal case management industry.

