HIP Video Promo Presents: Porter Block Premieres New Music Video 'Cruel World' On VENTS Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NYC Porter Block is back with a punchy new pop-rock track "Cruel World"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- These days, there's no shortage of fighting for a spot in music fans' playlists. has given the world a recording studio in their pockets, leading to a worldwide sonic boom. However, with more bands today than ever before in history, two trends are emerging: Nostalgia is king, which includes the vintage power pop sounds and dialed-in musicianship of the 60s and 70s (think The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, The Monkees)-it feels remarkably refreshing these days-and artists that really know what they're doing are rising to the top. New York City-based Porter Block is the embodiment of both of these things, and word is spreading fast.

The band, which songwriter-musicians Peter Block and Caleb Sherman founded in 2003, has an undeniable knack for writing catchy songs and a firm commitment to the fundamentals of pop-rock. For nearly two decades, they've consistently delivered vibrant, dynamic, and beautifully composed guitar pop songs that evoke the golden age of classic rock, the lively spirit of new wave, and the punchy energy of the power-pop revival.“Cruel World,” their new single and latest offering off their anticipated forthcoming LP, Sometimes Sunshine, is an ode to a past relationship that, despite good intentions, has come undone. It's a painful and familiar story, but through the band's delicate, stirring musical arrangement, the song presents itself like a soothing shoulder to cry on. Written by super producer Andy Paley, the band set out to create a more orchestral sound than on previous releases. The music of The Wrecking Crew, a loosely connected group of American session musicians from Los Angeles who played on numerous studio recordings throughout the 1960s and 1970s, including hundreds of chart-topping hits, served as inspiration. Suffice to say, Porter Block nailed it, creating one of the best songs of the year.

The vibes throughout the black-and-white music video are goosebumps-inducing as Porter Block performs in the style of a 1960s variety show. Directed by Caleb Sherman, the setting is a perfect backdrop as viewers witness a wonderful musical performance. There's a reason they've persevered through the ups and downs of making music with their friends... These guys were born to do this. Porter Block is at the top of its game, and the listening experience is undeniably refreshing.

More Porter Block at HIP Video Promo

More Porter Block on LinkTree

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.